The 12 schools in Scarborough where teachers take the most days off sick

Teachers at schools across Scarborough have taken hundreds of days of sick leave.

The new figures, released on October 25 2019 and supplied by the schools to the Department for Education, relate to the 2017/18 school year. The average across England was 4 days off sick per teacher. Here are the 12 schools where teachers took the most sick days in Scarborough.

The average number of days lost to sickness absence was 15.8 per teacher.

1. Friarage Community Primary School

The average number of days lost to sickness absence was 10.9 per teacher.

2. George Pindar School

The average number of days lost to sickness absence was 9.8 per teacher.

3. Cayton Community Primary School

The average number of days lost to sickness absence was 6.4 per teacher.

4. EBOR Academy Filey

