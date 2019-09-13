The events happening in and around Scarborough for the Heritage Open Days 2019

Every September cultural attractions in and around town open their doors to the public in celebration of our history and heritage – and this year will be no different.

Over the next two weekends, residents and visitors will be able to learn more about the people and places that made Scarborough truly unique as part of the national Heritage Open Days – England’s largest annual festival of history and culture.

Among the organisations, public and private, taking part in the open days is Central Tramway Company which will offer guided tours of the Victorian engine room as well as a free return ride on the historic cliff railway.

These will take place on Fridays September 13 and 20 and on Saturdays September 14 and 21.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturdays 14 and 21, Scarborough Trinity House will also be open. Visitors can explore the historic boardroom with its ship models, nautical artefacts and books, and the courtyard garden.

For those interested in all things maritime Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre is the place to go. The museum will offer people the chance to visit their archives and explore the many artefacts that have been donated by members of the public over the last 10 years.

The Eastborough-based maritime centre was started by the local community in 2009 and since then it has opened its own premises which have so far hosted over 40 exhibitions looking at the history of the town. It will be open on both weekends, Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm.

It’s not just museums and private companies; churches are involved too.

At 7pm on Friday 13, St Martin-on-the-Hill will host an evening event celebrating the legacy of war poet Wilfred Owen and the Scarborough bombardment.

David Lewis will present an evening of poetry, drama and readings to celebrate the launch of his book “One Day In December”.

During the whole of next week, visitors will also be able to admire a static display on the life and work of Oliver Sarony, the famous Victorian portrait photographer, and take part in guided tours around the church.

On Ramshill Road, St Andrew’s United Reformed Church will host a talk by local archaeologist Chris Hall about the model of medieval Scarborough.

Also taking part in the Heritage Open Days are Ayton Castle and Cayton Parish Church.