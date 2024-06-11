Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy’s mini police help to keep Scarborough’s roads safe

Thomas Hinderwell's mini police on Seamer Road

Students from Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy joined PCSO Janine Tate on Monday (June 10) to conduct a speed monitoring exercise on Seamer Road.

Ten Year Six pupils at the school are currently taking part in the programme which aims to teach children about crime prevention, anti-bullying, anti-social behaviour, online/internet safety, road safety and speed awareness.

The objective of Monday's exercise was to encourage road users to drive safely and in accordance with the speed limit.

