Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre Church of England Primary School is delighted to announce the publication of its final SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report, which recognises the school’s outstanding provision and positive learning environment.

The report praises the school for creating a nurturing, values-driven community where both pupils and staff can truly flourish.

Central to this success is the school’s Christian vision, underpinned by the values of hope, trust, respect, and community, which shape every aspect of school life.

The inspection highlights the school’s inclusive and ambitious curriculum, designed to help pupils become confident, engaged learners.

Pupils tackle real-world issues – from local wildfires to global environmental challenges – through creative projects, workshops, forest school activities, and trips beyond the area.

Collective worship and spiritual activities are a cornerstone of school life, with programs such as ‘Open the Book’ storytelling and the “windows, mirrors, doors” framework inspiring pupils to explore big questions and connect learning with life.

The school also emphasises responsibility, justice, and community engagement.

Pupils actively participate in beach cleans, charity fundraising, civic initiatives – including contacting local MPs and contributing to the school ‘pupil parliament’ – and environmental projects.

Religious Education fosters curiosity, empathy, and critical thinking about diverse religious and non-religious worldviews, supported by visits from organisations such as the Islamic Diversity Centre and partnerships with other schools.

The SIAMS report further praises the school’s culture of care and support, noting that pupils feel safe and valued while staff benefit from strong leadership, professional development, and attention to wellbeing.

Headteacher Helen Thompson said: "We are delighted that the SIAMS report recognises the strength of our Christian vision and the supportive, nurturing environment we provide.

"Our goal is always to help everyone flourish, succeed, and let their light shine.

"This report reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, the support of our governors, and the partnership we share with our families.

"We will continue to build on this strong foundation to ensure the best possible learning experiences for all our children.”

The full SIAMS report confirms that Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre Church of England Primary School is a thriving, inclusive, and inspiring community, where pupils and staff flourish both academically and spiritually.