West Heslerton Primary School near Scarborough closed due to complete loss of power
A school near Scarborough has been forced to close due to an electrical issue.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:56 am
West Heslerton Primary School on High Street near Malton is currently closed due to having no power, North Yorkshire County Council announced.
The council said that the phone line is still working but that emails and internet access are currently unavailable, for parents who are trying to get in touch.