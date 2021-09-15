YH Training Services in Scarborough has 'ceased trading with immediate effect' leaving students unsure of next steps

YH Training Services in Scarborough. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Students have been left with little information with some having been contacted by text to tell them not to attend classes the following day.

A statement on their website reads: “It is with regret that we write to advise that YH Training Services has ceased trading with immediate effect.

"As our Learning Centres are now closed, learners should not travel to classes as these have been withdrawn.

"The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) who provide the funding for learning will be in touch with regards to the next steps and will provide guidance.

"It is extremely regretful that we have to announce our closure, however we would like to thank all our learners, employers and customers for the support over the years and wish you all the very best for the future.”

For over 30 years YH Training Services, which has its headquarters in Scarborough, provided various types of training in their branches in Scarborough, Doncaster, Hull and York.

It offered apprenticeships in subjects including accountancy, customer service, IT and hospitality.

A military preparation course and workforce training were also offered.

The company was set up by Frank McMahon, who died in 2018, with just 30 apprentices and grew to encompass more than 1,200 learners.