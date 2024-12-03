Youngsters at Glaisdale School, near Whitby, create colourful mural of village

Glaisdale School youngsters and Acting Head Andrew Wood with the colourful mural they created.

A colourful new mural has gone on show at Glaisdale Primary School.

Key stage two children worked incredibly hard on the mural, alongside local artists Heather Goodwill and Katherine Sedman.

Children took in photos of local landmarks around Glaisdale, including Beggar's Bridge, St Thomas's Church and the Powder House - which they then drew and painted.

Pictured are some of the school children who created the mural, alongside acting head of school Andrew Wood.

The colourful mural youngsters created at Glaisdale School.

The school added on its Facebook page: “A huge thank you must go to Katherine and Rob Sedman for all their hard work to make this happen!”

