Youngsters at Lythe School, near Whitby, celebrate World Mental Health Day

For the second year, children and staff at Lythe School celebrated World Mental Health Day.

The aims of the event was to empower the children to understand and express their emotions, learn strategies for maintaining happiness and mental well-being, and to recognise the value of seeking help when needed.

The whole school spent the morning in the school’s woodland area, making connections with nature and friends.

There were a series of open ended art activities that the children could take part in, plus some mindfulness and a short yoga session.

It was a vitally important day in preparing the children for the world that we live in.

At Lythe, both beach and forest school sessions take place where the school continues to raise the importance of mental health all year round.

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education.

It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health.