Youngsters from Eastfield community enjoy free cycling taster sessions

Children from the Eastfield community in Scarborough were treated to a free cycling session which took place recently.

Jay's Cycle Coaching and Overdale Community Primary School teamed up to offer children the opportunity to access free cycling sessions.

Jay Townend is a cycling instructor with years of experience who supports children just learning to ride, to children interested in competing in cycling.

On a wet and cold morning, parents brought their children to test out the many ramps and obstacles Jay had to offer.

Jay will now be delivering free sessions to children on a Thursday night from 6pm to 7pm and bikeability sessions on a Saturday morning 10am to noon, all at the Overdale School site, free of charge.

This is all made possible by the Opening School Facilities funding made available by the government.

Details of Jay's sessions can be found on his Facebook page Jay's Cycle Coaching.