Area’s GP surgeries receive over 100 written complaints

More than 100 written complaints were made against GP surgeries in Scarborough and Ryedale last year, new figures show.

Across England, many complaints related to difficult communication with surgeries, with the British Medical Association saying issues are caused by doctors too stretched to spend enough time with patients.

NHS Digital figures show that 123 written complaints were made against doctors’ surgeries in the NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG in 2018-19.

Of the 122 resolved – some were carried forward or left until the next year – 20% were fully upheld, and 32% partially upheld. The most common reason for complaints against GP surgeries in the area was communication.

GPs were the most common subject of complaints, mentioned in 35% of new cases – followed by cases in which no staff were involved or staff were categorised as other (30%) and administrative staff including receptionists (28%).

The British Medical Association’s GP committee chair, Dr Richard Vautrey, said: “This survey shows much of the dissatisfaction felt by patients stems from communication problems, rather than clinical errors.

“All clinicians want to do their jobs safely, but need the time, resources and funding to be able to do that.”

One GP surgery, Central Healthcare, received 29 written complaints last year. Of 30 resolved, 10 were fully upheld and 10 partially.

NHS dentists in the CCG received a further 35 written complaints in 2018-19 – 21 were fully upheld and none partially.