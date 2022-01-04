Better Health campaign helping people on Yorkshire coast to look after themselves better

The campaign aims to make life easier by showing simple steps you can take to prioritise your health this year.

The North Yorkshire Weight Management service provided by YOURHealth Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust in Scarborough and Ryedale are here to take the campaign on board and help people get the support they need to implement the changes and promote better health.

Life in 2021 has been fundamentally different and the current situation has prompted us all to reflect on what really matters, with many refocusing on health as a result.

The Better Health campaign is back with positive and motivating messages to support you to take action and improve your health.

Recent research revealed that 80% of adults plan to make at least one change to their health and wellbeing in 2022.

Now you can join them.

Natalie Belt, Service Manager at YOURhealth, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a team, we want to put 2021 and its challenges behind us, and really take a positive stride with our community in 2022.

"It’s more important than ever that we all put our health and wellbeing first.

"If you need extra support to achieve your goals, our team would be pleased to help you.”

 Lose weight the healthy way

 Improve your levels of physical activity

 Improve your eating habits

 Live a healthier lifestyle

 Encourage others to support you and join you in your journey

YOURhealth provide their service for free. Their advice, support and guidance could be just the kickstart you need to live a healthier lifestyle in 2022.

To get in touch, contact the team on 0800 9177752 or email [email protected] or text Healthy to 60163.