Bike relay delivers pioneering treatment

Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes recently joined a national relay to convey a pioneering treatment to tackle the habitual re-infection of patients suffering from the antibiotic resistant superbug Clostridium Difficile.

Originating at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a volunteer advanced-qualified rider from Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes received the treatment sample from the rider from Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes at Hartshead Moor Services before conveying it to Scarborough General Hospital.

Chairman of Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, Andrew Foster, said: “We are delighted to continue to support Yorkshire patients and the NHS by making this important delivery, free of charge by our dedicated volunteers.”