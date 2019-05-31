Boy, 7, in a 'critical' condition after sustaining head injuries at Lightwater Valley theme park

A child is in a critical condition with head injuries after reportedly falling from a ride at Lightwater Valley.

Emergency services were called to the theme park near Ripon at 11.30am yesterday [May 30] and a seven-year-old boy was later airlifted to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a statement today confirming that the child remains in hospital with head injuries following the incident.

"The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains.

"However, his condition is now described as critical.

"To clarify, the injured boy’s age is seven, not six as previously believed."

In a statement yesterday police commented that the seven-year-old "was conscious when officers arrived at the scene" and his condition was "not believed to be life threatening."

A full health and safety investigation is now taking place at Lightwater Valley by The Health and Safety Executive and North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson from Lightwater Valley said: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services.

"The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place."

There have been unconfirmed eye-witness reports that child fell around 30ft from the Twister roller coaster.