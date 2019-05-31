Boy, 7, who fell from Lightwater Valley rollercoaster in a 'critical but stable condition'

North Yorkshire Police have released more information on the seven-year-old boy who remains in hospital.

This morning it was confirmed that the child was was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries and his condition described as "critical."

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police added: "On arrival at hospital, the child was assessed and found to have injuries that would not have been apparent at the scene of the incident.

"The child remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital."

A full health and safety investigation is now taking place at Lightwater Valley by The Health and Safety Executive and North Yorkshire Police.

There have been unconfirmed eye-witness reports that child fell around 30ft from the Twister roller coaster.

A spokesperson from Lightwater Valley said: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services.

"The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place."