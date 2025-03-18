Brain fog be gone! The rise of supplements for sharper thinking and all-day energy

Oomph by Noggin the Brain People | Noggin

Discover how Noggin’s Oomph is leading the brain supplement trend, boosting focus, memory and energy without caffeine crashes.

From gut health to sleep support, supplements are now a daily essential for millions of people. But while we’ve long embraced vitamins for immunity and protein powders for fitness, one area has been overlooked—our brain health. In today’s fast-paced world, where concentration is constantly under attack from screens, stress, and sleepless nights, cognitive supplements are emerging as the next big wellness trend. And leading the charge? Noggin’s Oomph, a nootropic blend designed to fuel focus, memory, and energy without the caffeine crash.

The daily supplement revolution

We’re living in a golden age of supplementation. More than ever, people are personalising their wellness routines, with supplements tailored to everything from gut microbiome balance to stress relief and sleep support. According to market research, the global supplement industry is booming, with cognitive support supplements in particular seeing a sharp rise in demand.

“People are realising that just like we take care of our skin and our gut, we need to look after our brain too,” says Dr. Clara Doran, the GP behind Noggin The Brain People. “Brain fog, fatigue, and poor concentration are common complaints, but there are powerful nutrients that can make a real difference.”

Why cognitive supplements are having a moment

Brain function is at the centre of everything we do—yet modern life puts it under constant strain. Long hours at a desk, juggling multiple responsibilities, and excessive screen time can leave us mentally exhausted. And while caffeine and sugar provide quick fixes, they often lead to crashes and reliance on constant top-ups.

Enter nootropics—supplements designed to support mental clarity, focus, and overall brain function. Once a niche category reserved for biohackers, nootropics are now going mainstream, with formulas that blend adaptogens, vitamins, and medicinal mushrooms for sustained cognitive support.

Meet Oomph: the brain-boosting supplement designed for modern life

Noggin’s Oomph is part of this new wave of cognitive supplements, formulated to help combat fatigue, boost focus, and support long-term brain health. Designed by Dr. Clara Doran and a team of nutritionists, Oomph is caffeine-free and packed with 18 powerful ingredients that work together to support brain function naturally.

What’s inside?

Methylated B vitamins – for energy and reduced fatigue

– for energy and reduced fatigue Antioxidants – to fight oxidative stress

– to fight oxidative stress Adaptogens (including Panax ginseng and Rhodiola) – to improve resilience to stress

(including Panax ginseng and Rhodiola) – to improve resilience to stress Medicinal mushrooms (lion’s mane) – for sharper focus and memory

Zinc, rosemary, ginkgo biloba, and choline – for improved cognition and blood flow to the brain

– for improved cognition and blood flow to the brain Glutathione and vitamin D – for overall brain health

Unlike energy drinks or high-dose caffeine supplements, Oomph provides a natural, steady source of energy without the jitters or crashes. “We wanted to create a supplement that works in harmony with your brain’s natural rhythms, rather than forcing artificial stimulation,” explains Dr. Doran.

The future of cognitive health

As more people recognise the importance of brain health in their daily performance, the demand for targeted supplements will only continue to grow. Whether it’s students tackling exams, professionals managing high-pressure jobs, or parents juggling endless responsibilities, cognitive support is fast becoming a wellness must-have.

And with Noggin’s Oomph now available in a convenient on-the-go pouch, brain support has never been easier to integrate into daily life.