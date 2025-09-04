Mike Wood MP, former football manager Harry Redknapp, Lord Mackinlay, and Charlie Dewhirst MP at an event to highlight Sepsis Awareness Month. Photo: Ayub Khan

Charlie Dewhirst, Member of Parliament for Bridlington and The Wolds, has backed the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Sepsis and The UK Sepsis Trust, who are calling for greater awareness of sepsis.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sepsis is life-threatening and claims 11 million lives globally every year, including 48,000 in the UK.

It’s triggered by the immune system’s over-reaction to an infection – which can be viral, bacterial or fungal. Common causes of sepsis include chest infections and UTIs – but any type of infection could lead to sepsis, such as a simple bite or sting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sepsis has no specific diagnostic test, and the signs and symptoms can vary hugely. As a result, sepsis can be challenging to diagnose.

It’s therefore critical that all acutely unwell patients are treated promptly and appropriately regardless of cause, which is why awareness of the early signs is so important.

Mr Dewhirst said: “I’m pleased to show my support for The UK Sepsis Trust’s work, and to highlight the vital need to spread awareness of the early signs of Sepsis among my constituents in Bridlington and The Wolds.

“Sepsis is more common than heart attacks and claims more lives than strokes. It needs to be taken just as seriously as other diseases. If you’re concerned about someone, even if you’re unsure that it's sepsis, it's always best to ‘Just Ask: could it be sepsis?’ and seek medical advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Sepsis Trust Ambassador, Harry Redknapp, said: “In 2018, my wife Sandra developed sepsis from a kidney infection. It was a terrifying experience – but we were lucky. She survived. 48,000 families across the UK aren’t as fortunate.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with The UK Sepsis Trust to get life-saving information in front of as many people as possible."

Founder and Chief Medical Officer of The UK Sepsis Trust, Dr Ron Daniels BEM, added: "Sepsis is an indiscriminate killer that affects 245,000 people in the UK every year. With at least 48,000 people losing their lives annually to sepsis-related illnesses – more than breast, bowel, and prostate cancer combined – the need for action is clear.

"We're so grateful to every MP who has pledged to support our campaign and our work, this September and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark Sepsis Awareness Month this year, UKST is working with sports clubs and communities across the UK to raise awareness of this life-threatening condition. The charity has also created an educational, fun game on their website: Sepsis Savvy Shootout, which helps users quickly learn key facts about sepsis.

Go to sepsistrust.org for further information.