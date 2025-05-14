Charlie Dewhirst MP said he is determined to see Bridlington Hospital utilised as much as possible for benefit of local patients.

Bridlington Hospital has received ‘surgical hub’ accreditation, meaning it will be able to carry out more operations on local patients.

The move, which will see the hospital become a hub in 2026, will lead to fewer people in the Bridlington area travelling further afield for treatment.

Charlie Dewhirst, MP for Bridlington and the Wolds, said he was pleased to share the good news after discussions with Humber and North Yorkshire ICB and York and Scarborough NHS Trust.

He also said that palliative care services would be returning to the site.

In a statement, Mr Dewhirst said: “Bridlington and District Hospital (BDH) is a fantastic asset to our town and surrounding areas, and I am determined to see the site utilised as much as possible for benefit of local patients.

"Following recent discussions with Humber and North Yorkshire ICB and York and Scarborough NHS Trust I am pleased to share that BDH will be designated as a Surgical Hub from 2026 and palliative care services returning to the site.

"This means expanded theatre capacity with more appointments taking place locally, supported by additional NHS investment.

“I hope this marks the beginning of the hospital being used more fully to support the healthcare needs of local patients in Bridlington and surrounding areas.”

NHS England, on its website, said: “Surgical hubs are an important part of plans to increase surgical capacity and to offer hundreds of thousands more patients quicker access to some of the most common procedures.

"Hubs focus mainly on providing ‘high volume low complexity’ surgery with particular emphasis on ophthalmology, general surgery, trauma and orthopaedics (including spinal surgery), gynaecology, ear nose and throat, and urology.

"They bring together skills and expertise of staff under one roof – reducing waiting times for some of the most common procedures such as cataract surgeries and hip replacements. These operations can be performed quickly and effectively in one place.”

A York and Scarborough NHS Trust statement added: “We have successfully achieved surgical hub accreditation for Bridlington Hospital, which is super news.”