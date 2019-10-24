Bridlington Hospital rated 'Good' in latest CQC report

Bridlington Hospital has been rated as ‘Good’ in the latest report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Following unannounced inspections in June and July, acute services at the town’s hospital have received ratings.

Medical care and surgery have both improved since the last inspection and are now ‘good’ while outpatient services still require improvement.

Overall, four domains out of five (safe, effective, caring and responsive) are considered ‘good’, with well-led being the only one where improvement is needed.

In the report, staff were praised for their skills and experience and for treating patients with “compassion and kindness” respecting their privacy and dignity.

The report added: “Staff were focused on the needs of patients receiving care. The service promoted equality and diversity in daily work.”

Ratings were also given to Scarborough Hospital which overall ‘requires improvement’. Inspectors rated the safe domain as ‘inadequate’ due to concerns about nursing and medical staffing levels.

According to the report, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs both hospitals, has remained the same since its last inspection in 2017 and still ‘requires improvement’.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of the trust, said: “The efforts of staff shine through in this report, and every area without exception is rated as ‘Good’ for caring. It is pleasing to see that

Scarborough’s maternity services, and Bridlington Hospital overall, have seen improvements since the last inspection and are now rated as good.

“Whilst there is much for staff to be proud of in this report, the CQC has also identified a number of areas for improvement. The areas highlighted by the CQC mirror our own priorities, and we are working hard to address them, both in the immediate and longer term.

“It is now widely acknowledged that small, rural hospitals have their own unique challenges, and we are actively working as part of a national network to help develop solutions for this.

“Our recruitment picture is improving, and we have longer-term plans for the site which include a £40 million investment in Scarborough’s emergency department to help transform how we assess and treat emergency patients.”