Bridlington man urges local residents to join ground-breaking eye research project

Martin Wallace, one of the Bridlington Eye Assessment Project age-related macular degeneration (BEAP) participants, is hoping more residents will join the drive to help tackle the most common cause of sight loss.

The BEAP study, led by the University of Nottingham, is coming back to St John Burlington Methodist Church Hall for a third time.

The team of clinicians is particularly interested in studying how frequent age-related macular degeneration (AMD) occurs in Bridlington, as the population has a high number of individuals aged 50 years and older is elderly and fairly stable.

Residents also took part in the original population study in 2002-2006.

Mr Wallace said: I am really keen that as many as possible come forward to take part. If we’re honest, our sight is something we take so much for granted until something goes wrong and then we become desperate to save it.

“My own eyesight was fine for years, then glasses were needed, but now I need regular treatment to keep me from losing my sight.

“Anything that helps improve and save people’s sight has got to be good.

“This programme is on our doorstep, will undoubtedly save sight, and it costs us nothing to participate as well as have a thorough check-up ourselves. It doesn’t take long, is completely painless and the staff are extremely helpful and friendly. “That is why my wife and I have both volunteered, and I urge as many as possible to join us.”

One of the project’s researchers, Professor Winfried Amoaku, said: “On our previous visits, the BEAP study actively recruited participants in the Bridlington Hospital, and more recently the St John Burlington Church Hall, Bridlington.

“We will return to the St John Burlington Church Hall for two weeks between Monday, October 10 and Friday, October 21 (9am to 5pm each day) when we hope to attract more new participants into the study.”