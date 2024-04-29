Bridlington residents asked to air views in in GPs access survey - are they better or worse?
Healthwatch East Riding is conducting a study into GP access in Bridlington.
With your help it will be able to identify where the services are working well and where they can be improved.
A spokesperson said: “There is an option to remain anonymous if you wish to do so.
"Any responses will be greatly appreciated and an opportunity to share your highly valued opinions about your lived experiences under the new systems.”
To share your opinions about access to the GP services in Bridlington go to https://www.healthwatcheastridingyorkshire.co.uk/bridlington-gp-access or call into the health centre to pick up a paper copy of the survey.
Alternatively you can contact us on 01482 665684 for further information.
