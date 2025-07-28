Bridlington to host a community event in honour of World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1 until August 7.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s Infant Feeding teams have announced two Hull and East Yorkshire Big Breastfeed events set to take place in August.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1 until August 7 and aims to raise awareness of the health and wellbeing outcomes of breastfeeding.

It also outlines the importance of supporting mothers to breastfeed for as long as they wish.

This year’s theme is “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create sustainable support systems”.

The key objectives of #WBW2025 are to emphasise the importance of building robust and sustainable support systems for breastfeeding mothers, recognising breastfeeding as a powerful tool for environmental sustainability.

The Big Breastfeed events are taking place on:

Friday August 1, 10am to 12pm at Bridlington Spa, South Marine Drive YO15 3JH

Friday August 8, 12pm to 2pm at Streetlife Museum, High Street, Hull, HU1 1PS

Mums, babies, families and friends from across Hull and the East Riding are invited to attend to support, protect and promote breastfeeding whilst enjoying a picnic and having some fun.

The teams organising the events will use these as an opportunity to highlight the local support available for families in the area, to encourage families who are breastfeeding, expressing breast milk and feeding this to their baby, are pregnant and are thinking of breastfeeding, or have breastfed in the past.

The events are a great opportunity to chat, to ask each other questions, to support one another and can be a great place to make new friends. Most importantly, it’s a chance to come together in your local area, to celebrate everything that is great about breastfeeding as a community.

Visit https://connect.humber.nhs.uk/service/infant-feeding/introduction-infant-feeding for more information on Infant Feeding.