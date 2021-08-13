Carers across North Yorkshire invited to have a voice in free online event

A carers working group from TEWV set up the event.

They want to let people know more about how carers can be involved with the trust, share experiences of being a carer and encourage conversations about making positive changes for carers and their loved ones.

Attendees will also learn more about TEWV’s Carers Charter which has been developed to make sure carers and families are fully involved in their loved one’s care and treatment from day one with their knowledge and experience of the patient taken into account.

A free virtual event designed and run by carers is being hosted by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) on August 19.

Carers will be hosting the event, which runs from 10am to 2.45pm and will include a variety of talks and group sessions.

Ros Savege, a carer from York, is a member of the group that organised the event.

Ros said: “Carers often feel they are the last people to be consulted by the providers of services for the person they care for.

"We want to inspire you to have a voice and become involved in any way that suits you.

“We will talk about some of our experiences as campaigners and participants in the many forums and meetings that we have joined and created.

"What you tell us will help us plan the priorities for our TEWV carers’ group - which we hope some of you might like to join.

"Together our voices can challenge and change services.”

Brent Kilmurray, chief executive at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m really looking forward to being part of this.

"It’s a time to bring carers together and explore what the future may bring.”

Visit Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust website https://www.tewv.nhs.uk/events/carers-online-open-day-2021/ to find out more about the event and book your place.