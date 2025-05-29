Check your tumble dryer as urgent safety warning issued by Humberside Fire and Rescue
The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has called on consumers to stop using affected appliances with immediate effect. Following notification of fire incidents from fire and rescue services, OPSS confirmed the dryers do not meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements.
Owners of the affected appliances must stop using the tumble dryers and switch off and unplug the tumble dryer if you can. Contact the manufacturer to arrange a free of charge modification to repair the product.
If you have purchased the appliance second-hand or been gifted the appliance you are still entitled to a free of charge modification. You will need the check if your model number is affected.
How to find your model number and serial number
This information can often be found on the inside of the door or the recess of the door. You can also check any information that came with the appliance for these details. Further information about this alert and any other UK product recalls and alerts can be found on the OPSS website Office for Product Safety and Standards – GOV.UK
The tumble dryers affected:
Brand: Baumatic
Model:
31900533, BBTD H7A1TE-80
31900540, BBTDH7A1TE-80
Product Safety Report: 2505-0144
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Baumatic product safety notice at https://service.baumatic.co.uk/product-safety-issue/
Brand: Candy
Model:
31900011, CBTD H7A1TE-80/
31900013, CTDB H7A1TBE-80/
31900526, BCTD H7A1TBE-80
31900529, BCTD H7A1TE-80
31900537, BCTDH7A1TCEB-80
31900538, BKTDH7A1TCEB-80
Product Safety Report: 2505-0143
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Candy product safety notice at https://www.candy-home.com/en_GB/product-safety-issue/
Brand: Caple
Model:
TDi4001
TDi4000
Product Safety Report : 2505-0139
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Caple product safety notice at Product Safety Notice | Caple
Brand: Haier
Model:
31900550 HDB4 H7A2TBERX80
31900541 HDBI H7A2TBEX-80
Product Safety Report: 2505-0135
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Haier product safety notice at https://www.haier-europe.com/en_GB/product-safety-issue/
Brand: Hoover
Model:
31900010 HTDBWH7A1TCE-80/
31900012 HBTDWH7A1TCE-80/
31900528 BHTD H7A1TCE-80
31900530 BHTDH7A1TCEB-80
31900531 BATDH7A1TCEB-80
31900536 BATD H7A1TCE-80
31900542 BATD H7A1TCER-80
Product Safety Report: 2505-0138
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Hoover product safety notice at: https://www.hooverdirect.co.uk/pages/product-safety-issue
Brand: Iberna
Model:
31900534 BITD H7A1TE-80
31900539 BITDH7A1TE-80
Product Safety Report: 2505-0166
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Iberna product safety notice at: https://productsafety.haier.co.uk/
Brand: Lamona
Model:
LAM8876
LAM8877
LAM8878
LAM8879
Product Safety Report: 2505-0141
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Lamona product safety notice at: https://www.howdens.com/help-and-advice/aftersales/product-safety-notices-and-recalls
Brand: Montpellier
Model:
MIHP 70
MIHP 75
Product Safety Report: 2505-0137
For further information, including on how to register your product for modification, access the Montpellier product safety notice at: https://www.montpellier-appliances.com/product-safety/
