Simon Morritt has announced his plan to retire.

The chief executive of the NHS trust that runs Scarborough Hospital has announced his plan to retire in the autumn with a recruitment process set to take place over the summer.

Simon Morritt, the chief executive of the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has announced his plan to retire in September after 36 years of service in the NHS.

The trust has said it will be undertaking a recruitment process for a new chief executive over the summer.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Morritt said it had been a “genuine privilege” to end his NHS career at the trust which he joined in August 2019.

“Over the past six years, I’ve had the honour of working alongside an incredibly dedicated group of colleagues, and I’ve felt truly supported throughout,” he commented.

“We’ve faced some of the most challenging times the NHS has ever known – not least the global pandemic – but the resilience, teamwork, and determination I’ve witnessed have been nothing short of inspiring.”

The chief executive added: “I believe the trust is turning a corner, as reflected in our latest CQC report published this week, with a strong leadership team in place and committed staff who continue to work hard to improve care for our communities.

“I remain confident about the future and proud of all we have achieved together.”

Speaking at a meeting of the trust’s board last week, Martin Barkley, chair, said: “Since the previous meeting of the trust board, the issue that has dominated my thoughts the most has been the necessity to recruit an effective and worthy successor to Simon Morritt, chief executive, following his decision to retire in September.”