Coastguard rescues man from sea at Scarborough Harbour- after he was ignored for 30 minutes by members of the public

A gentleman has been rescued from the sea at Scarborough Harbour after falling from a kayak.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastgurd Rescue Team and Scarborough RNLI Inshore Lifeboat responded to the casualty who had spent 30 minutes shouting for help.

Coastgaurd officers and RNLI personnel provided casualty care and first aid to the gentleman after assisting him out of the water this afternoon.

A spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard would like to remind members of the public that if they see someone in the water shouting for help, they should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.

"The casualty in this rescue was ignored for nearly 30 minutes by members of the public who walked by.

"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."