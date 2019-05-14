Complete alcohol survey, says county council, and you could win a £100 shopping voucher

North Yorkshire County Council has commissioned an independent research agency to conduct a survey with residents about alcohol use.

The survey supports the campaign to reduce alcohol harm and is being delivered by Hitch Marketing on behalf of the NYCC Public Health team.

The information collected will help towards improving wellbeing and services across the county. The survey will take around 10 minutes to complete and closes on 17 May.

For the chance to win a £100 shopping voucher people are asked to leave their contact details at the end of the survey, which can be accessed HERE.