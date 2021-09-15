England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

However, there are areas of Scarborough where a far smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

1. Ramshill & South Cliff In Ramshill & South Cliff, 5,452 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 67.94% of the population aged over 16.

2. Scarborough Town & North Bay In Scarborough Town & North Bay, 4,823 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 69.11% of the population aged over 16.

3. Scarborough Central In Scarborough Central, 5,054 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 75.52% of the population aged over 16.

4. Barrowcliff & Northstead In Barrowcliff & Northstead, 3,597 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 76.84% of the population aged over 16.