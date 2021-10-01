Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing street in central London on his way to parliament. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 20 2020, the Government announced a new scheme called the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, or furlough, which was one of many measures to help workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The furlough scheme meant that the government paid 80% of workers wages for those who were unable to work due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this figure dropped to 60% in later months. The scheme was in place to help businesses who needed financial relief in order to pay their workers, and the scheme has helped up to 11.6 million people since it began.

A year and a half later, the scheme has ended - affecting workers in the Scarborough and Ryedale districts.

As of July 31, 3,370 employees were still on furlough supported by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, affecting multiple industries such as manufacturing, construction and health and social work.

Amongst those affected includes 610 Scarborough residents and 210 Ryedale residents who work in manufacturing, 480 Scarborough workers in the accommodation and food service sector and 300 Scarborough wholesale and repair workers.