More than three quarters of adults in Scarborough have had two doses of coronavirus vaccine

More than 73,000 people in the borough have now had both jabs, meaning that 77.1% of the adult population are covered by the vaccine.

Across England as a whole just 62.5% of people have had both doses of the vaccine and 781.% have had one.

Preparing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)

In Yorkshire and the Humber 65.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Speaking last week, Amanda Bloor, accountable officer for North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, urged people to continue to come forward to get the vaccine.

She said: “Across the NHS we would like to see people well and out of hospital, which is why the vaccination programme is continuing at pace and we are encouraging people to continue to make responsible choices to keep themselves, loved ones, and our communities safe as restrictions are lifted.”

For a list of vaccination centres in the region visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccinations-north-yorkshire.

Scarborough’s coronavirus rate is continuing to fall with the figure per 100,000 people now standing at 452, down from more than 500 yesterday and 650 last week.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.