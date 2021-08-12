North Yorkshire health and care sector faces 'extremely challenging time' as Covid cases 'plateau'

In his weekly email to residents, Richard Flinton said that the impacts of the pandemic were still being felt on the health and social care sectors.

Mr Flinton wrote: “The Covid-19 infection rate across the county seems to have plateaued.

“The rate is 269 per 100,000 people, against an England average of 299.

“This is still high and pressures continue on health and social care services, so our message remains ‘respect and protect’.

“Please continue to wear face coverings, practise good hand hygiene, give people space and get plenty of fresh air.

“We currently have 48 care homes with cases of Covid-19, and these remain extremely challenging times for health and social care.

“The level of demand for hospitals, primary care, community health services and social care is exceptional.”

Yesterday it was revealed that the number of Covid-19 patients in the county’s hospitals had fallen.