Number of Covid patients in North Yorkshire's hospital falling despite increase in Scarborough

Scarborough Hospital. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

As of yesterday, there were 126 Covid-positive patients in North Yorkshire's hospitals, which is down five on this time last week.

There are 20 patients in intensive care, an increase of one in the last seven days.

In an update given to the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum Amanda Bloor, the accountable officer for the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said that the number of patients at Harrogate Hospital was up one to 11 and in Scarborough it had gone up by six to 14.

She said: "While there has been an overall reduction across our hospitals there has been a slight increase of Covid positive patients in Harrogate and a larger increase in Scarborough.

"This is an important reminder that some people are still becoming unwell and needing hospital treatment. Due to infection control requirements when treating Covid patients it does mean that hospitals are able to do less other activity while the numbers remain significant.

"As schools and colleges go back in September this may also have an impact on infection rates so it is important that we all continue to take sensible precautions to protect ourselves and those around us."

Mrs Bloor also said it was important that people get both doses of a vaccine.

She added: "There is some evidence nationally that take up of second doses is slowing down.

"This may be because most activities are now open and so some may feel that there is no point in having a second dose.

"We know that protection against the Delta variant is much enhanced by a second vaccine dose and we would therefore encourage everyone to come forward for their second jab.

"We also want to continue to encourage those who are pregnant or hoping to get pregnant to access the Covid vaccine.

"The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives have both recommended vaccinations as one of the best defences for pregnant women against severe Covid-19 infection, while the independent JCVI confirms the jab has been shown to be effective and safe for women carrying a baby.