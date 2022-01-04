The borough's infection rate has increased dramatically over the festive period, with cases reaching a new highest peak since the pandemic began of 672 per 100,000 on Boxing Day – since then they have nearly doubled in just a week.

Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, said the county's Covid rates are rising rapidly in every district, though still below the national rate.

"These are worryingly high rates and so it is imperative we also take steps to protect each other by wearing face masks when required; keeping rooms ventilated and open to fresh air when meeting indoors and washing hands regularly," she said.

Covid case rates have risen dramatically in Scarborough borough and across North Yorkshire.

Scarborough borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 1,194, a rise of 577 in the last week to December 31.

There were 1,298 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 185 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 1,599 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 1,415.

The borough has the second-lowest infection rate in the county, and Selby has the highest at 1,820.

Richmondshire currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 1,161.

There are currently 109 patients being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Hospitals, including three in intensive care, as of January 4.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: "Our emergency departments remain extremely busy. We urge people to help us by using alternatives such as NHS 111 if they are unsure whether to go to the Emergency Department.