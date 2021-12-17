Omicron: 'Grab a jab' walk-in coronavirus booster vaccine clinic set to open at Scarborough Rugby Club
A 'grab a jab' walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic is set to run in Scarborough this weekend.
The clinic at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road will be open to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.
There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up but it must be at least three months since your second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.
You do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week. The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.
Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving your first dose.
The walk-in clinic will be available on:
• Saturday, December 18 - 10am to 3pm
If you cannot make the drop-in clinic, bookable appointments are still available at other times by either calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.