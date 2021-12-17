The clinic at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road will be open to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.

There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up but it must be at least three months since your second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.

You do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A patient receives their coronavirus vaccine at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week. The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving your first dose.

The walk-in clinic will be available on:

• Saturday, December 18 - 10am to 3pm