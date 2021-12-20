The clinics at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road and The Brunswick on Westborough will be open to anyone aged 16 and over who has not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.

There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up, but it must be at least three months since your second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving a first dose.

A patient receives their coronavirus vaccine at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Patients do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

Patients must also be free of all Covid symptoms to attend a walk-in clinic and receive a vaccination.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that a new target has been set to offer booster vaccinations to all adults who want one by the end of the month.

The walk-in clinics will be available at:

The Brunswick:

• Tuesday, December 21 - 9.30am to 1pm

• Thursday, December 23 - 10am to 3pm

• Thursday, December 30 - 10am to 3pm

Scarborough Rugby Club:

• Tuesday, December 21 - 9am to 5pm

• Wednesday, December 22 - 1.30pm to 7.30pm

• Thursday, December 30 - 10am to 3pm