The clinics at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road and The Brunswick on Westborough will be open to a range of age groups, details below, who have not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.

There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up, but it must be at least three months since your second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving a first dose.

A patient receives their Covid vaccination at Scarborough Rugby Club. Inset, The Brunswick on Westborough.

Patients do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

Patients must also be free of all Covid symptoms to attend a walk-in clinic and receive a vaccination.

On New Year's Eve the Government announced that it had met its target to offer booster vaccination to all adults who want one by the end of December.

The walk-in clinics, run by Scarborough's Haxby Group, will be available at:

Scarborough Rugby Club:

• Thursday, January 6 - 3pm to 6.30pm

• Saturday, January 8 - 9am to 12pm

• Sunday, January 9 - 1pm to 4pm (12 to 15-year-olds only)

• Tuesday, January 11 - 3pm to 6.30pm (16-year-olds and over only)

• Thursday, January 13 - 3pm to 6.30pm (16-year-olds and over only)

The Brunswick:

• Monday, January 10 - 10am to 5pm

• Tuesday, January 11 - 10am to 5pm

• Wednesday, January 12 - 10am to 5pm

• Thursday, January 13 - 10am to 5pm

• Friday, January 14 - 10am to 5pm