The clinic at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road will be open to anyone eligible aged 12 and over who has not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.

As of Monday, 16 and 17-year-olds are now eligible for a booster vaccine.

There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up, but it must be at least three months since receiving a second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.

A patient receives their coronavirus vaccine at The Brunswick.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving a first dose.

Patients do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

Patients must also be free of all Covid symptoms to attend a walk-in clinic and receive a vaccination.

Scarborough Rugby Club:

• Thursday, January 20 - 3pm to 7pm

Dates are still available for a walk-in vaccine clinic at Eastfield Medical Centre on High Street.

The clinics will be available on:

• Wednesday, January 19 - 2.30pm to 6pm

• Friday, January 21 - 8.30am to 1.45pm