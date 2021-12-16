Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, said precautions are necessary while more is learned about the variant.

She said: "Many people have experienced the virus themselves or through friends and relatives and, sadly, some people have died, so now is the time to do anything we can to slow the spread.

"I totally understand that people will want to get together and celebrate but, as always, I urge people to think about the risk and try to minimise it by taking an LFD test before meeting in an enclosed space; making sure there is good ventilation, washing hands regularly and, of course, get a vaccine and the booster."

Scarborough borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 251, a drop of 47 on this time last week.

There were 273 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 39 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 553 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 372.

The borough has the lowest infection rate in the county, and Richmondshire has the highest at 465.

Hambleton currently has the second-lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 334.

As of December 5, there are 121 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across North Yorkshire, 19 of which are at Scarborough Hospital.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week.

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

According to the latest Government data, 52 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Scarborough Borough have now had a Covid booster jab, second in North Yorkshire only to Hambleton, 53.5 per cent, and above the England average of 36.2 per cent.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson’s Government faced its largest rebellion to date as controversial Covid passes for large venues were approved.

A total of 99 Tory MPs revolted against the bill; which did not include Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill nor Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, who voted to approve the controversial restrictions.