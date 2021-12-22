A nurse in Scarborough borough prepares to give a Covid vaccination.

Omicron: Scarborough borough areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

Coronavirus infection rates continue to rise across the UK and in Scarborough borough, official figures show.

By George Buksmann
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:10 pm

Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51 per cent from the week before.

Lambeth recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 2477.2 cases per 100,000 people, while Scarborough recorded the lowest case rate, with 258.4 cases per 100,000 people recorded.

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Scarborough borough with the highest case rates in the past week.

1. Scarborough Town and North Bay

Scarborough Town and North Bay had 115 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 47 per cent from the week before.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Ramshill and South Cliff

Ramshill and South Cliff had 211 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 29 per cent from the week before.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Filey and Hunmanby

Filey and Hunmanby had 355 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 141 per cent from the week before.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Whitby West

Whitby West had 87 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 40 per cent from the week before.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
ScarboroughOmicronLondonNorth EastEast of England
Next Page
Page 1 of 4