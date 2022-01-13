The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73 per cent in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

The latest weekly case rates in Yorkshire and the Humber, North West of England and Northern Ireland are also higher than those in London at its peak.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a nine per cent rise from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 6.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Scarborough borough with the highest case rates right now.

1. Scarborough Town and North Bay Scarborough Town and North Bay had 1,682 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 118 per cent from the week before. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Filey and Hunmanby Filey and Hunmanby had 1,795 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 61 per cent from the week before. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Ramshill and South Cliff Ramshill and South Cliff had 1,333 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35 per cent from the week before. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Central Scarborough Central had 2,094 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 42 per cent from the week before. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales