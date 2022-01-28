The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 899, falling by just 24 in the last week to January 24. In the previous seven days to January 17, the rate fell by 584.

There were 978 new Covid-19 cases in the seven days to January 24, an average of 139 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 996 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 1,001.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20, the latest available data.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Scarborough borough with the highest case rates right now.

Esk Valley and Runswick Coast had 698 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 19 per cent from the week before.

Falsgrave had 952 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 12 per cent from the week before.

Ramshill and South Cliff had 647 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 18 per cent from the week before.

Scarborough Town and North Bay had 681 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 27 per cent from the week before.