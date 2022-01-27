The borough’s Covid rate peaked on January 5 with 1,783 cases per 100,000 as the Omicron wave spread.

The rate on January 9 was as high as 1,603, which fell by 663 to 940 on January 16. But in the last seven days to January 23, the latest available data, infection rates have fluctuated, falling by just 60 to 880. Rates are yet to return to pre-Christmas lows of 254 on December 12.

There were 957 new Covid-19 cases in the seven days to January 23, an average of 136 each day.

The rate of decline appears to have slowed or plateaued in Scarborough borough.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 1,006 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 999.

The borough has the second-lowest infection rate in the county and Harrogate has the highest at 1,117.

Neighbouring Ryedale currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 634.

The latest data snapshot shows that Covid infections are rising in all but one borough in North Yorkshire.

William Street Coach Park is still offering regular testing in Scarborough.

There are 166 patients currently being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough NHS Trust hospitals, including four in intensive care, as of January 27.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 6pm.

Mobile testing facilities are available in Filey on Friday and in Whitby on Saturday.

To see mobile testing facility locations and to book a test visit the North Yorkshire County Council or Government’s websites.

The final walk-in vaccine clinic at Scarborough Rugby Club is running today from 3pm to 7pm.

It is open to anyone eligible aged 12 and over, and is offering booster vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds.