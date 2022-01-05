The clinics at at Eastfield Medical Centre on High Street will be open to those who have not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.

There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up, but it must be at least three months since your second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving a first dose.

Nurse Sarah Glyde prepares to administer the Covid vaccine at Filey Surgery.

Patients do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

Patients must also be free of all Covid symptoms to attend a walk-in clinic and receive a vaccination.

On New Year's Eve the Government announced that it had met its target to offer booster vaccination to all adults who want one by the end of December.

The walk-in clinics will be available at Eastfield Medical Centre on:

• Wednesday, January 5 - 2.30pm to 5pm

• Thursday, January 6 - 8.30am to 12.30pm

• Friday, January 7 - 8.30am to 1.45pm

• Wednesday, January 12 - 9am to 1pm

• Friday, January 14 - 8.30am to 1.45pm

• Wednesday, January 19 - 2.30pm to 6pm

• Friday, January 21 - 8.30am to 1.45pm

If you cannot make the drop-in clinic, bookable appointments are still available at other times by either calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.