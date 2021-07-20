The latest government figures show every neighbourhood in the local authority of Scarborough saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July. Scarborough recorded 483 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 444.1 per 100,000 people. As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people in the week up to July 13, compared to the week before.