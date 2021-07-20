The number of Covid cases across Scarborough is rising. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)
Scarborough areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of July as England’s ‘Freedom Day’ arrives

England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ finally arrived yesterday but Covid cases are on the rise across the country.

By Corinne Macdonald
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:14 pm

The latest government figures show every neighbourhood in the local authority of Scarborough saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July. Scarborough recorded 483 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 444.1 per 100,000 people. As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people in the week up to July 13, compared to the week before.

1. Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales

Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 310 per cent, from 120.5 per 100,000 to 494.1 per 100,000.

Photo: ONS

2. Filey and Hunmanby

Filey and Hunmanby has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 220 per cent, from 86.2 per 100,000 to 275.9 per 100,000.

Photo: ONS

3. Newby and Scalby

Newby and Scalby has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 189 per cent, from 206.7 per 100,000 to 598.3 per 100,000.

Photo: ONS

4. Esk Valley and Runswick Coast

Esk Valley and Runswick Coast has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 189 per cent, from 136.7 per 100,000 to 394.8 per 100,000.

Photo: ONS

