But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country. The latest government figures show every area in the local authority of Scarborough saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period. Scarborough recorded 665 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 611.5 per 100,000 people. As restrictions now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.