The borough has recorded just under 300 new cases in the last seven days as its infection rate per 100,000 people hits 269, its highest level since January.

Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm that England will move to Step 4 of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown on July 19.

Step 4 included no more mandatory wearing of masks, the return of nightclubs and social distancing being dropped.

Scarborough borough's coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Mr Johnson will address the nation at 5pm to outline the next steps.

Hambleton now has the highest rate in North Yorkshire at 393 and Ryedale has the lowest at 157.

The rate for England as a whole is 323 while North Yorkshire’s average is 329.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.