The borough’s seven day infection rate per 100,000 now stands at 186, a rise of 27 from yesterday.

It is below the average for England which stands at 190, but is above the North Yorkshire rate of 184.

Scarborough s Sixth Form College and Graham School were forced to shut this week due to coronavirus outbreaks.

The borough’s seven day infection rate per 100,000 now stands at 186.

Richmondshire and Craven now have the joint-highest rate in North Yorkshire at 222 and Ryedale has the lowest at 117.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.