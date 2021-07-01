The borough’s seven day infection rate per 100,000 people now stands at 159, up more than 100 on this time last week.

Two schools in the town, Graham School and Scarborough Sixth Form College are both closed until Tuesday due to a number of pupils testing positive.

In its residents newsletter the borough council reminded people to be on their guard against the virus.

It said: “Despite the fact we will have some additional freedoms from July, it doesn’t mean the Covid-19 virus will suddenly go away.

“In fact, there has been a rise in cases in our borough after an outbreak in two schools involving the Delta variant which is more transmissible.

“Although the situation is being managed and is under control, it does serve as a reminder that the virus can – and will – spread in our communities.

“One way you can help is to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine, if you haven’t already. If you’ve had a first jab, make sure you have the second one when invited.

“Everyone in England aged 18 or over is now eligible for vaccination. These can be arranged via the national booking service on the NHS website.

“If you have coronavirus symptoms, remember to self-isolate immediately and get a PCR test.

“Public health officials are calling on us all, but particularly families with school aged children, to keep taking the freely available lateral flow tests twice a week.

“The tests are proving to be effective at early diagnosis of Covid-19 in people showing no symptoms, which helps to prevent onward transmission of the virus.”