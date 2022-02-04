Scarborough's infection rate is now falling, after levelling off in mid-to-late January.

The borough’s Covid cases hit a new peak on January 5 with 1,783 cases, however, between January 17 and 24 cases only dropped by 14 from 1,023.

Scarborough borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 834, a fall of 175 in the week to January 31.

There were 907 new Covid-19 infections in the seven days to January 31, the latest available data, an average of 129 each day.

It means that Scarborough's rate is below the average in England, which stands at 1,012 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 999.

The borough has the third-lowest infection rate in the county and Harrogate has the highest at 1,301.

Neighbouring Ryedale currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 678.

In the last seven days, cases fell in all boroughs across North Yorkshire.

There are 151 patients currently being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough NHS Trust hospitals, including two in intensive care, as of February 4.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 6pm.

To see mobile testing facility locations and to book a test visit the North Yorkshire County Council or Government websites.