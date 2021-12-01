The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 326, a drop of 211 on this time last week.

There were 354 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 50 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 436 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 442.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 326.

The borough has the lowest infection rate in the county, and neighbouring Ryedale has the highest at 497.

Selby currently has the second-lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 436.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit North Yorkshire County Council's website here.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 6pm.

Tests can be booked on the Government's website here.

Omicron Variant Measures

It has been announced that the Government’s vaccine booster campaign will now be offered to all over-18s because of the emerging Omicron variant.

Boosters will be offered by age group, similar to the first roll-out, starting with the oldest, in five-year bands.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government has set a target to offer all eligible adults in England the chance to book a booster vaccine by the end of January.

As of Tuesday, face coverings are compulsory in shops and on public transport and people entering the UK will have to take a PCR test and self-isolate as the Government introduces measures to tackle the new variant.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) offered walk-in vaccination centres across Scarborough to quickly distribute first and second vaccine doses. However, these have been scaled back as demand fell.