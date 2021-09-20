The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 318, a drop of 73 391 on this time last week.

There were 346 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 49 each day.

It means that Scarborough's rate remains above both the average England which stands at 254 per 100,000 and the North Yorkshire average which is now 242.

The borough has the highest infection rate in the county ahead of Harrogate on 274.

Ryedale has the lowest rate currently in North Yorkshire at 191.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has dropped one to 46, with the number of patients requiring intensive care down by two to four.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit North Yorkshire County Council's website here.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.